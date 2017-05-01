Global Village Top 40 Albums For April 2017

- Girme Beyene & Akale Wube – Mistakes on Purpose/Ethiopiques 30 (Buda Musique)
- Ethio Stars/Tukul Band featuring Mulatu Astatke – Addis 1988 (Piranha)
- Vieux Farka Toure – Samba (Six Degrees)
- Serendou – Zinder (Hirustica)
- Mokoomba – Luyando (Out/Here)
- Orchestra Baobab – Tribute to Ndiouga Dieng (World Circuit)
- Various – Uzelli Psychedelic Anadalou (Uzelli)
- Skatalites – Foundation Ska (Studio One/Yep Roc)
- Various – Togo Soul 70 (Hot Casa)
- L’Orchestre Afrisa International – Melanie (Colomotion)
- Ogun Afrobeat – Koko Iroyin (Kamala)
- The Bongo Hop – Satingarona Pt. 1 (Underdog)
- Bargou 08 – Targ (Glitterbeat)
- Red Baraat – Bhangra Pirates (Sinj)
- Lorraine Klaasen – Nouvelle Journee (Justin Time)
- Mamud Band – Dynamite on Stage (Felmay)
- Steve Khan – Backlog (Tone Center)
- Corky Siegel’s Chamber Blues – Different Voices (Dawnserly)
- Jaakko Laitinen & Vaara Raha – Naennainen (Playground Music)
- Lula Pena – Archivo Pittoresco (Crammed Discs)
- Mariah Parker – Indo Latin Jazz Live in Concert (Ancient Future Records)
- Mickey Hart – Planet Drum (Universal)
- Debashish Bhattacharya – Hawaii to Calcutta (Riverboat)
- Various Artists – Lost in China (Riverboat)
- Aurelio – Darandi (RealWorld)
- Tamikrest – Kidal (Glitterbeat)
- Tinariwen – Elwan (Anti-)
- Systema Solar – Rumbo a Tierra (Nacional)
- Baluji Shrivastav – Best of Baluji Shrivastav (Arc Music)
- Montreal Guitare Trio – Danzas (Analekta)
- Various Artists – Synthesize the Soul (Ostinato)
- The Nile Project – Jinja (Zambaleta)
- Clinton Fearon – This Morning (Boogie Brown Productions)
- Dawda Jobarteh – Transitional Times (Sterns Music)
- Terrakota – Oxala (Altafonte)
- Le Tout-Puissant Orchestre Poly-Rythmo – Madjafalao (Because Music)
- Yishak Banjaw – Love Songs Vol. 2 (Teranga Beat)
- Kottarashky & the Rain Dogs – Cats, Dogs and Ghosts (Asphalt Tango)
- The Nordic Fiddlers Bloc – Deliverance (Nordic Fiddlers Bloc)