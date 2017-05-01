Related Program: 
Global Village

Global Village Top 40 Albums For April 2017

  1. Omar Sosa & Seckou Keita's 'Transparent Water'
    Omar Sosa & Seckou Keita – Transparent Water (Ota)
  1. Girme Beyene & Akale Wube – Mistakes on Purpose/Ethiopiques 30 (Buda Musique)
  1. Ethio Stars/Tukul Band featuring Mulatu Astatke – Addis 1988 (Piranha)
  1. Vieux Farka Toure – Samba (Six Degrees)
  1. Serendou – Zinder (Hirustica)
  1. Mokoomba – Luyando (Out/Here)
  1. Orchestra Baobab – Tribute to Ndiouga Dieng (World Circuit)
  1. Various – Uzelli Psychedelic Anadalou (Uzelli)
  1. Skatalites – Foundation Ska (Studio One/Yep Roc)
  1. Various – Togo Soul 70 (Hot Casa)
  1. L’Orchestre Afrisa International – Melanie (Colomotion)
  1. Ogun Afrobeat – Koko Iroyin (Kamala)
  1. The Bongo Hop – Satingarona Pt. 1 (Underdog)
  1. Bargou 08 – Targ (Glitterbeat)
  1. Red Baraat – Bhangra Pirates (Sinj)
  1. Lorraine Klaasen – Nouvelle Journee (Justin Time)
  1. Mamud Band – Dynamite on Stage (Felmay)
  1. Steve Khan – Backlog (Tone Center)
  1. Corky Siegel’s Chamber Blues – Different Voices (Dawnserly)
  1. Jaakko Laitinen & Vaara Raha – Naennainen (Playground Music)
  1. Lula Pena – Archivo Pittoresco (Crammed Discs)
  1. Mariah Parker – Indo Latin Jazz Live in Concert (Ancient Future Records)
  1. Mickey Hart – Planet Drum (Universal)
  1. Debashish Bhattacharya – Hawaii to Calcutta (Riverboat)
  1. Various Artists – Lost in China (Riverboat)
  1. Aurelio – Darandi (RealWorld)
  1. Tamikrest – Kidal (Glitterbeat)
  1. Tinariwen – Elwan (Anti-)
  1. Systema Solar – Rumbo a Tierra (Nacional)
  1. Baluji Shrivastav – Best of Baluji Shrivastav (Arc Music)
  1. Montreal Guitare Trio – Danzas (Analekta)
  1. Various Artists – Synthesize the Soul (Ostinato)
  1. The Nile Project – Jinja (Zambaleta)
  1. Clinton Fearon – This Morning (Boogie Brown Productions)
  1. Dawda Jobarteh – Transitional Times (Sterns Music)
  1. Terrakota – Oxala (Altafonte)
  1. Le Tout-Puissant Orchestre Poly-Rythmo – Madjafalao (Because Music)
  1. Yishak Banjaw – Love Songs Vol. 2 (Teranga Beat)
  1. Kottarashky & the Rain Dogs – Cats, Dogs and Ghosts (Asphalt Tango)
  1. The Nordic Fiddlers Bloc – Deliverance (Nordic Fiddlers Bloc)