'Good Times' Actress To Speak At Leadership Conference

Actress Bern Nadette Stanis, best known for her portrayal of Thelma from the classic 70s sitcom “Good Times,” will speak in Wichita this weekend at the "I’m Every Woman Leadership Conference."

From 1974-1979, Good Times featured the life of an African-American family overcoming obstacles while living in a Chicago housing project. Bern Nadette Stanis played Thelma the smart and gorgeous "tell it like it is" teenage daughter of the Evans family.

“I hear the stories about when they were little they wanted to be like Thelma," Stanis says. "Someone told me once all the boys wanted to be with Thelma and all the girls wanted to be Thelma."

Stanis has since written four books and travels the country as a motivational speaker. She gives tips on how to age well and lead a healthy and whole life.

The Faith builders' I’m Every Woman Leadership Conference takes place on Saturday at Trinity Academy at 10 a.m.