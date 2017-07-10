Goodwill Of Kansas Sees Uptick In Online Sales

Revenue for online shopping at Goodwill has doubled in the last three years. There is interest for a variety of items, including collectibles.

Vintage dolls, porcelain dishes, Star Wars items and Sylvania Blue Dot Flash Cubes are listed on the shopgoodwill.com/ks website. Goodwill’s Molly Fox says nearly 1800 pieces from Wichita are online daily.

"Perhaps there’s an antique item or a collectible, those items tend to go more there," Fox says. "It’s more like an eBay or an auction site where you bid what you want to pay on a particular item."

Goodwill of Kansas gets the maximum value for the donated items. The funds support several local program offerings, including GED and ESL, as well as the job training and placement of people with disabilities.

--

Carla Eckels is assistant news director and the host of Soulsations. Follow her on Twitter @Eckels.

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.