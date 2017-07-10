Goodwill Of Kansas Sees Uptick In Online Sales

By 1 minute ago
  • shopgoodwill.com/ks

Revenue for online shopping at Goodwill has doubled in the last three years. There is interest for a variety of items, including collectibles.

Vintage dolls, porcelain dishes, Star Wars items and Sylvania Blue Dot Flash Cubes are listed on the shopgoodwill.com/ks website. Goodwill’s Molly Fox says nearly 1800 pieces from Wichita are online daily.

"Perhaps there’s an antique item or a collectible, those items tend to go more there," Fox says. "It’s more like an eBay or an auction site where you bid what you want to pay on a particular item."

Goodwill of Kansas gets the maximum value for the donated items. The funds support several local program offerings, including GED and ESL, as well as the job training and placement of people with disabilities.

--

Carla Eckels is assistant news director and the host of Soulsations. Follow her on Twitter @Eckels.

 

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.

 

Tags: 
Goodwill

Related Content

Riverfest Event To Benefit Goodwill Of Kansas

By May 31, 2017
Courtesy photo

Goodwill of Kansas is throwing a Cajun food event at the Wichita Riverfest. The effort benefits the agency’s job training and education programs for people with disabilities and educational barriers.

Nearly 100 Goodwill volunteers will serve up about 3000 cajun meals at Riverfest in downtown Wichita. Molly Fox, vice president of marketing for Goodwill, says proceeds from the Cajun Food Fest will help disabled workers develop their skills at Goodwill's day service programs.