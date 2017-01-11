Governor Brownback Challenges Kansas Universities To Offer $15,000 Bachelor Degree

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has challenged state universities to create a bargain bachelor’s degree.

During his State of the State address on Tuesday, he imagined a four-year degree for just $15,000.

The Kansas Board of Regents says the only likely way to hit that price point is by combining two years at a community college with two years at a university.

Republican State Sen. Ed Berger, who was president of Hutchinson Community College, is skeptical.

“To me it’s a puzzle," Berger says. "You can throw a number out – $15,000 – I’m not sure how you’re going to arrive at that without additional state support for those universities to offset tuition increases.”

The Regents say that $15,000 does not include room and board.

And the bargain wouldn’t be for just any degree. The governor’s budget indicates Brownback wants the program to target high-demand jobs.

