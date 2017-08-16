Governor Brownback Enrolls Kansas in Emergency Response Network

Gov. Sam Brownback has enrolled Kansas in a federal program that helps first responders communicate in emergencies.

FirstNet, as it’s known, will create a network in Kansas that will help local, state and federal officials communicate when responding to disasters. Kansas is the 14th state to take part.

Brownback says in cases of wildfires, tornadoes and other disasters, a mix of state and federal officials need to respond. “It’s very effective. It’s an efficient way to do. It’s the right way to do it, but you’ve got to be able to talk. This is going to give us a better chance to be able to talk with each other and coordinate that,” Brownback says.

The network will be built by AT&T.

The federal program was created in the wake of 9/11 because emergency officials had trouble communicating.