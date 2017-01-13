Greater Wichita Ministerial League To Commemorate MLK Day With Celebration

On Monday, the Greater Wichita Ministerial League will host a celebration of the life and legacy of civil rights leader, Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Ministerial League President Rev. Roosevelt DeShazer says Dr. King stood for justice for all.

DeShazer says the league's theme for this year is to renew a spirit of empowerment and hope for all people "that this city will be an example all around the country," DeShazer says. "That people with different ideologies, different religions, different backgrounds, different races can come together and celebrate and the more we become empowered, and empower others, the more our city and our communities are empowered."

DeShazer says the event's keynote speaker, Ralph D. West, the pastor of The Church Without Walls in Houston, Texas, is world-renowned.

"He's on television, he has a membership of over 20,000 in three locations," DeShazer says. "[He's] a dynamic speaker and I believe all those that come out will be blessed."

A portion of a free-will offering at the celebration will go toward scholarships for high school students heading to college or technical school.

The event will take place at noon and at the Wichita State University MetroPlex, located at 5015 E. 29th St. N.

