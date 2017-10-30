Halloween, New Feature & New Releases

Monday, October 30

Global Village celebrates the birthday of Latin Soul Jazz percussionist Poncho Sanchez with music from across his career. We’ll hear some of his early work with West Coast Latin jazz pioneer Cal Tjader, guest appearances with the Caribbean Jazz Project and Dr. John, and music from albums he did as a leader including his Grammy-winning release Latin Soul.

Tuesday, October 31

Global Village celebrates Halloween with some music tricks and treats, ghosts and goblins, and lots of spirited and scary sounds.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also have Halloween specials tonight.)

Wednesday, November 1

Global Village kicks off the November feature with a whole show devoted to European neo-folk music, highlighting artists from across the continent inspired by traditional sounds, though in some cases adding contemporary and other stylistic influences. Among the artists featured are Italian neo-folk pioneer Riccardo Tesi, Galician piper and Silk Road Ensemble member Cristina Pato, Scottish singer-songwriter Karine Polwart, neo-rembetika group Trio Tekke, Sweden’s Vasen, and the Afro Celt Sound System.

Thursday, November 2

Global Village celebrates the birthday of English folk bassist Dave Pegg with music he did with Fairport Convention, John Martyn, Richard & Linda Thompson, and Nick Drake. Plus more music for the November Euro Neo Folk feature from Maria Kalaniemi, Topette!!, and Juan Carmona.

Friday, November 3

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of new world music releases, and among the highlights this time:

West Coast Afro-Latin funk and cumbia band La Misa Negra

A new pop ‘songbook’ with a Italian neo-folk twist from Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino

A second album from the Albanian-Italian duo of Hasa & Mazzotta

The Vampires return with an acclaimed guitarist from Benin, Lionel Loueke

A new Rough Guide to Acoustic India

And Hawaii meets Mongolia on a new project from ukulele player Daniel Ho and a group of Mongolian musicians collectively known as the Grasslands Ensemble.