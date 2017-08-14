Hawaiian Statehood Day, Wind Instruments, Poncho Sanchez & Birthdays

Monday, August 14

Global Village celebrates birthdays of English folk rock pioneer and Steeleye Span cofounder Maddy Prior, classic reggae artist Yabby You, and flamenco singer Estrella Morente – highlights new music from a trio of new releases featuring trios: the folk-jazz trio Quercus, UK folk group Lau and flamenco band Jerez Texas – and continues the August feature of music from Poncho Sanchez with a song featuring newly named 2018 NEA Jazz Master Dianne Reeves.

Tuesday, August 15

Global Village celebrates the birthday of drummer Stix Hooper, the last living member of the Crusaders, with music he did with the band and with B.B. King, Hugh Masekela and Grant Green. Plus music from August featured artist Poncho Sanchez, including music from the Freedom Sound album with two members of the Crusaders as special guests – and from his Latin Spirits album – and the latest from Santana with the Isley Brothers, Monoswezi, Orkesta Mendoza and the Kingston All Stars

Wednesday, August 16

Global Village highlights some wind instruments from around the world, including the Indian brass band Rajasthan Express, Romanian brass band Fanfare Ciocarlia, the Flying Bulgar Klezmer Band, saxophonists Pharoah Sanders and Gato Barbieri, bass clarinetist Oran Etkin and more.

Thursday, August 17

Birthday celebrations this time in the Global Village for Galician bagpiper and Silk Road Ensemble member Cristina Pato, oud player Rabih Abou-Khalil, and singer Grazyna Auguscik, August featured artist Poncho Sanchez with Ray Charles, JB Horns players Fred Wesley and Pee Wee Ellis, and keyboardist Billy Preston, and new music from Estonia’s Trad Attack!, the Cuba! Cuba! compilation, and a deluxe edition of Introducing Ruben Gonzalez of the Buena Vista Social Club.

Friday, August 18

Global Village celebrates Statehood Day, an annual holiday in Hawaii to mark its admission as a state in 1959. We’ll hear early Hawaiian guitar masters like Sol Hoopii, the legendary Gabby Pahinui with Ry Cooder, contemporary Slack Key guitar players including Ledward Kaapana and Leonard Kwan, and some interesting fusions of Hawaiian music with Indian, classical, flamenco and Taiwanese music from Debashish Bhattacharya, Daniel Ho and Keola Beamer.