Sunday, April 30

Sunday on Soulsations: he’s been dubbed the “Evolution of Hip Hop.” Hear inspiring music from Grammy-winning hip-hop Christian artist LeCrae. The sought after rapper is on a nationwide tour for his Anomaly album. LeCrae will be in concert at the Wichita State University Hughes Metroplex at 8 p.m. on May 5th. Special guests include Cash Holistah, Dre B and Lyrical Miracle.