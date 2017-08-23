Intrust Nearing Completion On North Entrance, Wi-Fi Installation

Workers are nearing completion on two major projects at Intrust Bank Arena, with less than a year to go before the NCAA tournament comes to Wichita.

A.J. Boleksi, general manager of Intrust Bank Arena, presented a quarterly report to the Sedgwick County commission at its meeting Wednesday. He says renovations to the arena’s north entrance should be complete by mid-November. The renovation will include a new canopy, a new outdoor plaza and a larger entry lobby.

A project to install free wi-fi at the arena began this week. Boleski says that should launch in October.

“Cox Communications is here working on that. They’re putting in about 179 access points," Boleski says. "Again, the goal is to offer free public wifi to anyone that comes into the facility for any event coming in the future.”

Wichita will host the first and second rounds of the 2018 NCAA men’s basketball tournament at Intrust Bank Arena in March.

