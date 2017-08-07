Ivory Coast Independence Day, John Renbourn, LatinPlus, Afrobeat & Neo-Folk

Monday, August 7

Global Village marks Ivory Coast Independence Day with a program devoted to music from that West African nation, including legendary artists and rising stars and a variety of styles, from traditionally inspired music to Ivorian reggae, soukous, afrobeat and zouglou sounds. Among the artists featured on the show are Alpha Blondy, Tiken Jah Fakoly, Dobet Gnahore, Pierre Antoine, and Jean Baptise Zibodi along with selections from the Ivory Coast Soul and Cote d’Ivoire 50th anniversary compilations.

Tuesday, August 8

Global Village pays tribute to John Renbourn for his birthday. The late guitarist and songwriter was a founding member of the popular English folk group, Pentangle, and a pioneering artist who brought together early music, blues, jazz and world influences in his work. The show highlights music from Pentangle as well as recordings under his own name, music he did with guitarist Stefan Grossman, and Grammy-nominated albums with Robin Williamson and the John Renbourn Group.

Wednesday, August 9

This time in the Global Village, some folk and neo-folk sounds from around the world. Among the highlights are Italian neo-folk accordionist Riccardo Tesi, the second album (and first to feature Sandy Denny) from Fairport Convention, Finnish neo-folk and bagpipe band Pare, Scotland’s Breabach, and new releases from Madagascar’s Toko Telo, Portugal’s Melech Mechaya, and the Palestinian oud and percussion Duo Sabil.

Thursday, August 10

It’s Latin-plus this time in the Global Village, as a variety of Latin styles come together with soul, jazz, Indian, reggae and more. We’ll hear the latest from Senegalese rumba band Orchestra Baobab, the Cuban a capella doo wop group Vocal Sampling, Latin jazz percussionist Ray Mantilla and Latin Indo Jazz pianist Mariah Parker, and contemporary Afro-Colombian group Systema Solar. Plus music from August featured artist Poncho Sanchez (with special guest, jazz organist Joey DeFrancesco), and some classic boogaloo from Joe Cuba and Mongo Santamaria.

Friday, August 11

One of the most popular styles from Africa, and a sound that has reached around the globe, is Fela’s Afrobeat. This time in the Global Village…the Afrobeat goes on, with music from Tony Allen, the drummer and musical director for Fela; one of Fela’s sons, Seun Kuti, heading up his father’s Egypt 80 band; and some contemporary bands inspired by Afrobeat, but adding their own unique influences to the style – London-based Yaaba Funk and Brooklyn’s Zongo Junction.