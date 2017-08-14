Jack DeJohnette + Birthdays Of Bill Evans, Oscar Peterson, Duke Pearson & More

Monday 8.14.17

Night Train marks birthdays of soul jazz organist Tony Monaco, singer Lorez Alexandria, pianist and songwriter Ben Sidran, and pianist and vocalist Jeannie Cheatham. Plus more music from August featured artist Jack DeJohnette, with two trios – the Gateway lineup with John Abercrombie and Dave Holland, and the ‘Standards Trio’ with Keith Jarrett and Gary Peacock – and new music from Bria Skonberg, Kevin Eubanks, Louis Hayes, Barbara Morrison, and a previously unreleased live performance from the Wynton Kelly Trio with Wes Montgomery.

Tuesday 8.15.17

Night Train celebrates birthdays of drummer Stix Hooper of the Crusaders and jazz piano great Oscar Peterson tonight. There’s also more from August featured artist Jack DeJohnette, including music with the ‘Standards Trio’ with Keith Jarrett and Gary Peacock – and new music from organist Akiko Tsuruga, a previously unreleased live set from Jaco Pastorius, and the debut release from award-winning singer and rising star Jazzmeia Horn.

Wednesday 8.16.17

Birthday salutes tonight on the Night Train for Ellington band vocalist Al Hibbler, legendary pianist Bill Evans, singer Mary Stalings and drummer Cecil Brooks III. We’ll also hear August featured artist Jack DeJohnette on the only studio recording he did with Bill Evans, which was just released in the last year, and there’s new music from the New Vision Sax Ensemble, Uptown Jazz Tentet, Katie Thiroux and John Pizzarelli’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of the album that brought together Frank Sinatra and Antonio Carlos Jobim.

Thursday 8.17.17

More birthday celebrations in store tonight on the Night Train – for soul jazz tenor man Ike Quebec, hard bop pianist and composer Duke Pearson, vibes player Cecilia Smith, and Sam Butera – leader of the band that back Louis Prima. We’ll also hear August featured artist Jack DeJohnette as a special guest with Brazilian pianist, singer and composer Eliane Elias, and new music from pianists Ahmad Jamal and Mike Longo and trombonist Audrey Ochoa.