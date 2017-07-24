Jared Kushner's Statement To Congress About Russia, Annotated

Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, told lawmakers in a statement on Monday that he "did not collude... with any foreign government."

Kushner is meeting behind closed doors with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday and the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday. Both panels are investigating Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election and whether any members of the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

NPR journalists have annotated Kushner's statement, in which he describes his contact with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and a June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower with Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer, among others.

Loading...