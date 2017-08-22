John Lee Hooker Centennial, Concert Previews & New Blues Releases

August 20/27

Crossroads wraps up its month-long John Lee Hooker centennial birthday feature with music from across his career (including from a new best-of set), along with music from his children, John Lee Hooker Jr. and Zakiya Hooker.

Plus music from artists with local and regional concerts in the coming week – and new music from John Primer with Bob Corritore, Monster Mike Welch with Mike Ledbetter, Robert Cray with Hi Rhythm, the Sons of the Soul Revivers, a forthcoming post-war small gospel groups compilation – Jesus Rocked the Juke Box, and Johnny De Francesco’s tribute to B.B. King’s classic album, Live at the Regal, with Duke Jethro, the keyboardist on the original recording.