John Lee Hooker’s Centennial & Living Blues Award Winners

August 11/13

Crossroads highlights music from August featured artist John Lee Hooker for his centennial birthday, including early classics he did for Chess and Vee Jay, his classic recording with Canned Heat, and a later release featuring special guest Robert Cray.

Also this week, music from the newly announced winners of Living Blues Critics’ and Readers’ Poll Awards, and new music from Johnny DeFrancesco with Duke Jethro (revisiting B.B. King’s classic album, Live at the Regal), Muddy Waters’ son Big Bill Morganfield, Coco Montoya, Elvin Bishop with his Big Fun Trio, and deep-soul singer Don Bryant.