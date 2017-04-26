Jonathan Demme, Director Of 'Silence Of The Lambs,' Dies At 73

  • Jonathan Demme speaks with an interviewer at a 25th anniversary showing of <em>Silence of the Lambs</em> at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City last year.
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images

For more than four decades, Jonathan Demme threaded a diverse path through the film industry — beginning as a publicist, filming everything from documentaries to comedic sendups, and finally earning the status of Oscar-winning elder statesman. He was 73.

The director died Wednesday in Manhattan from complications of esophageal cancer, his publicist, 42 West, confirmed the death to NPR.

Demme made films such as The Silence of the Lambs and Stop Making Sense that have helped define their respective genres.

