Judge Dismisses Gun Charge Against Man In Kansas Bomb Plot

By 33 minutes ago
  • Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office

A federal judge has thrown out one of the charges against a Kansas man accused of plotting to attack Somali immigrants in the meatpacking town of Garden City.

U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren granted a defense motion to dismiss a firearms charge against Curtis Allen. The decision comes in the wake of a 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal panel's ruling in May in an unrelated case that found that a person convicted of misdemeanor domestic battery under a city ordinance can legally carry a gun.

Allen and co-defendants Patrick Stein and Gavin Wright still face charges of conspiring to detonate truck bombs at an apartment complex where Somali immigrants live.

All three men have pleaded not guilty.

Their trial is set for Feb. 20.

Garden City

Judge Delays Kansas Trial In Alleged Plot Against Somalis

By Jun 2, 2017
Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office

A judge has delayed until next year the trial of three Kansas men accused of plotting to attack Somali immigrants in the meatpacking town of Garden City.

The trial for Curtis Wayne Allen, Patrick Eugene Stein and Gavin Wayne Wright had been scheduled to begin June 13. But U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren granted on Friday the men's request for a continuance and set the trial to begin Feb. 20. Trial is expected to last four weeks.

Another Delay To Start Of Garden City Bomb Plot Trial?

By May 1, 2017
Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office

Attorneys for three men accused of plotting to attack Somali immigrants in Garden City are asking for another delay in their federal trial.

The defense attorneys and federal prosecutors want to push back the start date because they say the case is complex and there is a large amount of evidence.

The trial is currently scheduled to begin June 13. It had previously been set to start in April.