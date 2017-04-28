Julie Dombo To Speak At Rise Up For Youth Event

Julie Dombo became a quadruple amputee as the result of an armed robbery in 2015. She will speak at a Rise Up for Youth event in Wichita on Saturday.

Julie Dombo had recently retired and was looking forward to her second year of volunteer work for the public schools. She dashed into a Derby cell phone place to get her phone fixed and was shot by a 26-year-old.

"That guy changed my whole life, and the life of my husband, and all the people around me," Dombo says.

She'll speak to young people at the event as part of her message to handle difficult situations in a positive way.

"I'm going to tell the boys I don't want to see any of you guys sitting here in that orange jumpsuit thinking 'what have I done?'" Dombo says.

Dombo spent 38 years as a school counselor, and as to her positive attitude, she says she didn't have a choice.

The Rise Up for Youth event will take place on Saturday at noon at the WSU Metroplex.

Rise Up For Youth

