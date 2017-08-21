Kansas 'Amnesty Day' Helps Parents Get Back On Track For Child Support

By 18 minutes ago
  • Joe Gratz / flickr Creative Commons

Friday is an amnesty day for non-custodial parents who are in trouble for not paying child support on time. Sedgwick County residents will have the chance to a payment and avoid prosecution.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families offers a Child Support Amnesty Day once a year to help parents get back on track. If a parent has received a bench warrant for being late on child support, they can show up in court, make a payment of $500 or two months' required payment (whichever is the lesser), and be ready to resume their future payments without any court action.

DCF believes that non-custodial parents who regularly make payments have healthier families and are more likely to be involved with their children in other ways. Last year more than 110 bench warrants were cleared, and $20,000 was collected in the state on amnesty day.

An amnesty day event will be held in Hays Thursday, Aug. 24. In Wichita, amnesty day is Friday, Aug. 25. Times and locations can be found on the DCF's website

--

Aileen LeBlanc is news director at KMUW. Follow her on Twitter @Aileen_LeBlanc.

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.

Tags: 
Kansas Department for Children and Families
child support

Related Content

Computer Problems Crash Application System For Kansas Welfare Benefits

By Aug 15, 2017
dcf.ks.org

The Kansas Department for Children and Families is dealing with computer problems that brought down the system used to process welfare benefits applications.

Theresa Freed, spokeswoman for DCF, says people seeking benefits can still submit paper applications and required documentation. The applications will be entered after the system comes back online.

Late On Child Support? Expect A Text.

By Abigail Beckman May 1, 2016
Trevor Coultart / flickr Creative Commons

The Kansas Department for Children and Families announced a new effort to increase child support collections for Kansas families. The agency’s Child Support Services division has started sending text messages to remind non-custodial parents of their obligation.

The text messages are an attempt to encourage people to pay their child support. Texts will be sent out when the parent is 45 days late with a payment.