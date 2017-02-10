Kansas Attorney General Proposes Bill To Strengthen State's Anti-Trafficking Laws

By 4 hours ago

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.
Credit ag.ks.gov

Kansas' attorney general says the U.S. Department of justice has identified Kansas as a state of origination for victims of human trafficking. Derek Schmidt is continuing his fight to address the issue with more proposed legislation.

Schmidt has called human trafficking the second-largest and fastest growing criminal industry in the world: 83 percent are domestic victims and most of those, he says, are children. The proposed legislation would strengthen penalties for criminals and make it easier for victims to get help.

The new law would:

  • require those who get commercial driver's licenses to be trained in recognizing the signs of human trafficking
  • make it easier for victims to get their records expunged if they committed crimes while being trafficked
  • make it illegal to use an electronic device or use the internet for the crimes

Schmidt says Kansas should be in the top tier of states leading the fight. The bill now sits with the Senate Judiciary Committee.

--

Aileen LeBlanc is news director at KMUW. Follow her on Twitter @Aileen_LeBlanc.

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.

Tags: 
human trafficking

Related Content

Report: Kansas Improving In Fight Against Human Trafficking

By & Nov 22, 2016
IRA GELB, FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS

Kansas has been given a grade of "B" for legislative laws regarding the sex trafficking of minors. The grade has risen over the past several years.

In 2011, Kansas had a score of "F" from Shared Hope, an international victim advocacy group. The group monitors all 50 states on laws that help to prevent child sex trafficking and punish offenders.

Sex Trafficking: Big Business And Big Problem In Kansas

By Apr 6, 2016
IRA GELB, FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS

Sex trafficking is big business and it's become a big problem in Kansas. Every day, women and children are held captive -- usually through coercion -- and forced into prostitution. It happens at truck stops, motels and dozens of other places.