Kansas Bill Would Pay Wrongfully Convicted People

By 1 minute ago
  • Neil Conway, flickr Creative Commons

A proposed bill would compensate wrongfully convicted people in Kansas $80,000 for each year served in prison and give them an additional $1 million if they were on death row.

The bill, if signed into law, would make Kansas one of the most generous states for exonerated people. The state currently doesn't have a law for wrongful conviction compensation.

If an exonerated person wants to qualify for compensation, a claim would need to be filed within two years of being released in order to prove wrongful conviction under state law. Defendants who pleaded guilty or no contest to the crime are exempt from qualification.

The nonprofit Innocence Project says that exemption should be removed.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to discuss the bill Tuesday.

Tags: 
death penalty
wrongfully convicted

Related Content

Death Penalty Opponents Renew Repeal Push In Kansas

By 11 hours ago
Stephen Koranda / Kansas Public Radio

Opponents of the death penalty are making a new push to repeal capital punishment in Kansas. They hope the crop of new lawmakers could give repeal efforts a new chance. They made their arguments on Monday at the Statehouse.

Celeste Dixon’s mother was murdered in Texas, and her killer was executed. Dixon, who lives in Larned, says she used to support the death penalty, but she now believes the money spent on Kansas death row cases could be better used in other law enforcement.