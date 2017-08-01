Kansas Collects $7.6M More In Taxes Than Expected In July

  • Stephen Koranda / KPR/File photo

Kansas says it collected $7.6 million more in taxes than anticipated in July during its first month under an income tax increase approved by legislators.

The Department of Revenue reported Tuesday that the state collected $453.5 million in taxes. That's 1.7 percent more than the official projection of almost $446 million.

The surplus in July collections came after the state ended its 2017 fiscal year on June 30 with tax collections exceeding expectations by $72 million, or 1 percent. Total tax collections for fiscal 2017 surpassed $5.8 billion.

Lawmakers enacted the income tax increase over Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's veto to raise an additional $1.2 billion over two years.

Brownback budget director Shawn Sullivan tweeted that it's too early to tell whether the tax increase will generate what is expected.

tax revenue

Kansas Tax Collections Top Estimates In June

By Jul 3, 2017
Stephen Koranda / KPR/File photo

The state of Kansas saw a bump in tax collections in June, with revenues coming in significantly more than expected. That means Kansas ends the fiscal year with $70 million more than anticipated. Total tax collections over the year were $5.8 billion.

Sales, corporate and personal income taxes all beat estimates in June, meaning the month's tax collections topped estimates by $72 million. The June tax collections are a growth of almost 6 percent over the same month in 2016. Fiscal year 2017 revenues grew a total of 1 percent over fiscal year 2016.