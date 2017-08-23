Kansas Congressman Ron Estes On 'Listening Tour' Of 4th District

Republican Congressman Ron Estes will be in Wichita Thursday as part of a listening tour of Kansas' 4th Congressional District. The former state treasurer won a special election in April.

Estes’ tour will take him to four cities across south-central Kansas. His first stop is at Newman University in Wichita. From there he’ll go to Winfield, Augusta and Newton.

Congress is on its summer recess this month.

Tour stops: