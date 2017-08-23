Kansas Congressman Ron Estes On 'Listening Tour' Of 4th District

By 24 minutes ago

Congressman Ron Estes, seen here speaking after winning the April special election, will be on a listening tour of the 4th District.
Credit Nadya Faulx / KMUW/File photo

Republican Congressman Ron Estes will be in Wichita Thursday as part of a listening tour of Kansas' 4th Congressional District. The former state treasurer won a special election in April.

Estes’ tour will take him to four cities across south-central Kansas. His first stop is at Newman University in Wichita. From there he’ll go to Winfield, Augusta and Newton.

Congress is on its summer recess this month.

Tour stops:

  • 8:00-9:30 a.m.: Newman University, De Mattias Fine Arts Center, Wichita
  • 11 a.m.-12 p.m.: William Newton Hospital, Winfield
  • 2 p.m.-3 p.m.: Point Events Center, Augusta
  • 4 p.m.-5 p.m. Newton Public Library, Newton
Tags: 
Ron Estes

Related Content

Kansas Senator LaTurner Appointed New State Treasurer

By Apr 18, 2017
Sam Brownback / Twitter

A Republican state senator from Pittsburg will become the next treasurer for Kansas.

Gov. Sam Brownback appointed Jake LaTurner on Tuesday to serve the rest of Ron Estes’ term now that Estes is headed to Congress.

The governor says LaTurner, now 29, became the youngest sitting member of the Kansas Legislature when he was elected five years ago to represent Senate District 13 in the southeast corner of the state.

Before that, LaTurner worked for Republican Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins. He said at a press briefing Tuesday that politics is the family business.