Kansas Corrections Head Briefs Lawmakers On Prison Staffing Issues

Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary Joe Norwood waits to speak before a legislative panel Thursday.
Earlier this week, the head of the Kansas Corrections Department declared an emergency, allowing prison guards to work extended shifts. He was in Topeka Thursday to explain the staffing problems.

Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary Joe Norwood briefed lawmakers on staffing shortages at the state’s prisons--shortages that in recent weeks have contributed to several violent incidents at the prison in El Dorado, which houses both medium- and maximum-security inmates.

Information obtained by the Kansas News Service shows that the vacancy rate at the state’s eight prisons increased by more than 13 percent in just the last week and a half.

Norwood says starting pay is a big issue. In Colorado, where it’s $40,500, it’s 16 percent. Here in Kansas, where the starting pay is $29,000, the turnover rate is more than 33 percent.

