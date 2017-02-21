Kansas House Advances Bill Limiting Access To Police Records

By 17 seconds ago
  • Stephen Koranda / KPR/File photo

The Kansas House has advanced a bill to allow the state commission that certifies law enforcement officers to close records about officers who have been fired or disciplined.

House members gave first-round approval to the bill on a voice vote. The chamber expects to take a final vote Wednesday to determine whether the bill goes to the Senate.

The bill was sought by Republican Rep. John Whitmer of Wichita. He is chairman of the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers' Standards and Training.

Supporters said the bill would protect officers' privacy. Critics worried about limiting access to information about police misconduct.

The bill says records on fired or disciplined officers are personnel records, allowing them to remain closed. Complaints against officers with the commission would be investigatory records, limiting their release.

Tags: 
police
police records

Related Content

Advocates Push For Changes To Kansas Open Records Act

By Dec 1, 2015
Bryan Thompson / Kansas News Service/File photo

Public records advocates are pushing state legislators to bring the Kansas Open Records Act more in line with open record laws in other states.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports changes to the police records portion of the law are supported by Harold and Alberta Leach, the Kansas Press Association, the Kansas Association of Broadcasters and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government.