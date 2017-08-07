Kansas Insurance Regulator Names Treasurer For Governor Bid

By 17 minutes ago
  • Kansas Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer
    Kansas Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer
    http://ksinsurance.org/

Kansas Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer has appointed a treasurer for a campaign for the Republican nomination for governor next year.

Selzer filed the form last week with the secretary of state's office. Appointing a treasurer allows him to legally accept contributions.

Five other Republicans have appointed treasurers. They are Secretary of State Kris Kobach, former state Sen. Jim Barnett of Topeka, Wichita businessman Wink Hartman, Leawood businessman Patrick Kucera and ex-state Rep. Ed O'Malley of Wichita.

Pro-marijuana activist and Wichita businesswoman Jennifer Winn a still has an active campaign committee from her unsuccessful 2014 bid for the GOP nomination.

Four Democrats have appointed treasurers. They are ex-Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer, former state Agriculture Secretary Joshua Svaty, Olathe physician Arden Andersen and Wichita high school student Jack Bergeson.

Tags: 
Ken Selzer
election 2018

Related Content

Kris Kobach Running For Kansas Governor

By Jun 8, 2017
kobach2018.com

A Kansas official who's helping lead President Donald Trump's commission on election fraud announced Thursday that he's running for the Republican nomination for governor.

Kansas Senate President Considering Run For Governor Or Congress

By Jun 26, 2017
Stephen Koranda / Kansas Public Radio/File photo

Republican Senate President Susan Wagle says she’s considering a run for either Kansas governor or for the 4th District congressional seat in the Wichita area.