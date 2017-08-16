Kansas Lawmaker Jones In Congressional Bid For Jenkins' Seat

Another Kansas state lawmaker has become the third Republican to enter the race to succeed retiring GOP U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Rep. Kevin Jones of Wellsville in east-central Kansas' Franklin County announced his candidacy Wednesday for the 2nd Congressional District seat held by Lynn Jenkins.

Forty-two-year-old Jones has served in the legislature since 2013.

Jenkins has represented the 2nd District since 2009. After being re-elected in 2016, the GOP congresswoman revealed her intention not to seek another term in 2018.

Other Republicans in the race include state Sen. Steve Fitzgerald of Leavenworth, and Vernon Fields of Basehor. On the Democratic side, former Kansas House member Paul Davis of Lawrence launched his campaign Tuesday.