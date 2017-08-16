Kansas Lawmaker Jones In Congressional Bid For Jenkins' Seat

State Rep. Kevin Jones.
Credit kslegislature.org

Another Kansas state lawmaker has become the third Republican to enter the race to succeed retiring GOP U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Rep. Kevin Jones of Wellsville in east-central Kansas' Franklin County announced his candidacy Wednesday for the 2nd Congressional District seat held by Lynn Jenkins.

Forty-two-year-old Jones has served in the legislature since 2013.

Jenkins has represented the 2nd District since 2009. After being re-elected in 2016, the GOP congresswoman revealed her intention not to seek another term in 2018.

Other Republicans in the race include state Sen. Steve Fitzgerald of Leavenworth, and Vernon Fields of Basehor. On the Democratic side, former Kansas House member Paul Davis of Lawrence launched his campaign Tuesday.

Lynn Jenkins
election 2018

Related Content

Paul Davis Launches Campaign For Kansas 2nd District Congressional Seat

By Aug 15, 2017
Paul Davis

Paul Davis kicked off his campaign for the Kansas 2nd District seat in Congress by calling Washington broken and criticizing a culture there that quashes bipartisanship.

“No matter what party you affiliate with, no matter who you voted for in the 2016 presidential election, Washington is not working for you,” said Davis, who served as the top Democrat in the Kansas House and narrowly lost a bid to unseat Gov. Sam Brownback in the 2014 election.

Kansas Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins Says She Won't Run Again In 2018

By Jan 25, 2017
Stephen Koranda / KPR/File photo

Kansas 2nd District Republican Rep. Lynn Jenkins says she will leave her seat at the end of this term and explore jobs in the private sector.

There have been rumors about her running for Kansas governor in 2018, as Gov. Sam Brownback's second term will be ending. In a statement, Jenkins seems to put those rumors to rest.

"I will not be running for any office in 2018. In two years, at the conclusion of this Congress, I plan to retire and explore opportunities to return to the private sector, allowing a new citizen legislator to step up and serve Kansans," Jenkins says.