Kansas Lawmakers Could Soon Start Work On K-12 Funding

By 32 minutes ago
  • Stephen Koranda / KPR/File photo

Lawmakers have the tall order of creating a new school funding system for Kansas public schools: The temporary block grants that have been funding schools are set to expire this year. Stephen Koranda reports on how legislators might begin the process.

On big issues - like school funding -- Kansas lawmakers sometimes take the strategy of pursuing several different plans all at the same time. That can lead to committees pushing out multiple bills, but most of them go nowhere.

Republican Sen. Molly Baumgardner, who chairs the Education Committee, says that’s not her strategy. She’d like a process with more consideration and public hearings on the issue of K-12 funding.

“I think there’s a lot of heavy lifting to do. I want us to get it right before it gets out of committee,” Baumgardner says.

Gov. Sam Brownback has not presented lawmakers with a school funding plan, but says he'd like to see a system that focuses less on the amount of money spent and more on student performance. The House has created a special committee to work on school funding. Staff members say the Senate might do the same.

Tags: 
2017 legislative session
Kansas Legislature
education funding
school funding

Related Content

Brownback Wants Kansas K-12 Formula To Focus On Student Outcomes

By Dec 20, 2016
Stephen Koranda / KPR/File photo

Kansas lawmakers have some major issues to tackle in the next legislative session, and one of their top challenges will be writing a new school funding formula.

Governor, Kansas School Officials Agree: Don’t Extend Block Grants

By Jan 6, 2017
Stephen Koranda / KPR/File photo

Kansas lawmakers have the tall order of writing a new school funding formula this year. There’s already some agreement between the governor and the organization representing school boards: They don’t want the current funding system extended.

Kansas legislators threw out the old school funding formula in 2015 and replaced it with block grants set to expire this year.

Some lawmakers are concerned they might get bogged down writing a new formula and end up extending the block grants. Gov. Sam Brownback says he’s not in favor of that.