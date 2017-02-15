Kansas Lawmakers Hear Testimony Over Kobach-Backed Immigration Bills

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is pushing two bills that would essentially deputize state troopers and local police to help enforce federal immigration law.

But the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Sheriffs Association told lawmakers they don’t have the resources to do it and don’t want to be exposed to costly lawsuits.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said Kobach should have consulted law enforcement before introducing the bills.

“Yeah, it would be nice if folks sat down with us and said this is our proposal, how do we get there and how do we have law enforcement approval of this," he said. "It’s been just shoved down our throat and then we have to come up here and testify.”

Legislators heard emotional testimony Wednesday from the father of a woman killed by an undocumented immigrant in a car crash and a number of people who immigrated legally but fear the bills would result in more racial profiling.