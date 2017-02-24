Kansas Lawmakers Regrouping After Tax Veto

Kansas lawmakers are regrouping on the issue of taxes. This week, Gov. Sam Brownback vetoed a tax increase that would have helped balance the budget.

Kansas Senate leaders have been frustrated after Gov. Brownback announced he would veto the tax bill, which would have roll back many of his signature 2012 tax cuts. Here’s Senate President Susan Wagle.

“The House leadership and the Senate leadership asked the governor that if he was going to veto the bill, that he give us a budget plan that we can vote for in the House and the Senate. That didn’t come,” Wagle says.

Wagle says she’s now planning to debate the governor’s tax proposal in the Senate. It focuses on tobacco and alcohol taxes, as well as raising some business fees. Part of her reasoning is to show the governor that his plan doesn’t have a lot of support

“I think that we need to talk about his plan and let everybody share their concerns publicly about his proposals,” Wagle says.

Republican House tax committee chairman Steven Johnson has some similar concerns. He’d also like new options from the governor.

“You can’t just say ‘no,’ we have to hear ‘no…but.’ As we try and get to a solution, we have to say ‘I can’t do that, but here is something that might work,’” Johnson says.

Reporters asked Gov. Brownback this week if he would be offering new plans.

“I put one forward. I would hope it would get a full and fair airing. I’ve gone to the Senate president and the speaker and said ‘I’m willing to work with you on adjustments to this plan or another plan,’” Brownback says.

It looks like Brownback may now be moving to develop new proposals. His budget director, Shawn Sullivan, says he’s joining the effort.

“The governor has asked me to work with Senate and House leadership and others over the next couple days to try to develop a number of alternatives,” Sullivan says.

Lawmakers are now on a week-long break. Those alternatives could see the light of day when they get back.