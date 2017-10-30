Kansas Regulators Moving Forward With Plan To Speed Up Gas Pipeline Repairs

Kansas utility regulators are moving forward with an accelerated program to replace aging gas pipelines, despite objections from three energy companies.

The Kansas Corporation Commission approved its Accelerated Replacement Program last month, calling on gas companies to speed up the process of fixing or replacing old pipes.

Three energy companies under KCC's jurisdiction--Atmos Energy, Black Hills Energy and Kansas Gas Service--say they’re concerned with the pace of the program, which requires them to submit 10-year plans to replace bare steel pipes. The companies also have concerns with the impact on customers.

KCC overruled their objections last week, allowing the program to move forward. Atmos, Black Hills and Kansas Gas Service have three months to submit their tentative proposals, and six months to finalize the plans.

Residential customers will pay a monthly surcharge of up to 40 cents to help pay for the cost of pipeline repairs.

