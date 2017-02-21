Kansas Rejects Higher Limits On Donations To Candidates

Kansas legislators have overwhelmingly rejected doubling most of the state's limits on contributions to candidates and political parties.

The House voted 101-22 against giving a bill raising contribution limits first-round approval. Lawmakers had been encouraged to raise contribution limits by Kansas Republican Party Executive Director Clay Barker. He argued that he move would have diverted donor dollars from so-called independent, "dark money" groups.

But critics in both parties mocked the argument. They said the bill would have made small contributions less meaningful and would have led to more expensive and nastier campaigns.

The bill would have increased the contribution limits for gubernatorial candidates to $4,000. The limit for state Senate candidates would have increased to $2,500 from $1,000. The limit for state House candidates would have doubled to $1,000.