Kansas Senator Moran Wants To Delay Border Wall Discussion

Lawmakers in Washington must approve spending legislation or face a government shutdown, and discussion of funding a border wall is complicating the situation. Republican Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran said during a stop in Topeka this weekend that he hopes they reach a solution in time.

President Trump has called for budget bills to include funding for a wall on the Mexican border. That has drawn opposition from some members of Congress. If both sides dig in, that could cause a government shutdown.

Moran said he wants talk of funding a border wall to wait until next fiscal year.

“I think a government shutdown is a mistake. I think it has significant consequences," Moran said. "Sometimes, Kansans will say, ‘Shut her down. I can’t tell the difference.’ I can point out many instances in which there is a difference."

To avoid that shutdown, lawmakers will need to approve a spending bill, or an extension, before the end of the week.