Kansas Universities Reviewing Earthquake Insurance Policies

Kansas universities are reviewing their earthquake insurance policies after an increasing number of tremors have been felt in the state.

  

The Kansas Board of Regents university system already has $1 billion in property insurance. The coverage includes $100 million in earthquake protection.

The Regents Council of Presidents discussed the possibility of adding more earthquake coverage at their December meeting. University Chief Financial Officers are still considering the issue.

Wichita State University President John Bardo was in favor of more earthquake protection. Earthquakes in northeast Oklahoma have been felt in Wichita, including a magnitude 5.8 quake in September, Oklahoma’s largest recorded to date.

