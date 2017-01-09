KC School Official To Be Keynote Speaker At MLK Day Celebration In Topeka

Clergy, lawmakers, law enforcement, schools and community members will gather at the Kansas Statehouse on Thursday to acknowledge the work of a non-violent civil rights leader.

The Governor’s Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration will feature keynote speaker, Dr. Anthony Moore.

Moore is a former chief diversity officer who currently serves as an assistant superintendent for the Kansas City School District.

Event organizer Kenya Cox, with the Kansas African American Affairs Commission, says Moore believes in empowering others.

"He lived in a low-income drug infested neighborhood and grew up to be one of the first in his family to graduate college; to overcome low self-esteem and lack of confidence; motivated to help other young African-American males who find themselves in similar situations," Cox says.

The theme of this year's celebration is “The Fierce Urgency of Now!,” a quote from Dr. King’s speech given during the 1963 March on Washington. King reminded a divided nation of the importance of walking forward together.

The celebration will also include a walk in solidarity at 11 a.m.

Carla Eckels is assistant news director and the host of Soulsations. Follow her on Twitter @Eckels.

