King Day, Esquivel, Best Of 2010-2012 & 2016

Monday, January 16

Global Village celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with songs dedicated to him and inspired by the Civil Rights Movement, along with songs that reflect human rights themes from artists from around the globe. Among the artists featured – Mavis and Pops Staples, Toots & the Maytals, the Soweto Gospel Choir and Judy Mowatt.

(Global Village, Strange Currency and Night Train will all be doing special shows tonight in honor of King Day)

Tuesday, January 17

Throughout 2017, Global Village celebrates its 10th anniversary (the show debuted on January 8, 2007) with a variety of specials and features, starting this month not only with the Best of 2016, but a look back at the Top 10 from the first ten years of the show. This time it’s the Best of 2010, a remarkable year for world music releases with the return of King Sunny Ade, a classic album from Afrobeat legend Tony Allen, rare music from Eritrea’s Asmara All Stars, the father of Ethiojazz Mulatu Astatke, Bobby McFerrin’s gigantic Vocabularies project and more.

Wednesday, January 18

Throughout 2017, Global Village celebrates its 10th anniversary (the show debuted on January 8, 2007) with a variety of specials and features, starting this month not only with the Best of 2016, but a look back at the Top 10 from the first ten years of the show. This time it’s the Best of 2011 – with classic and new sounds from Nigeria, Ethiopia, Ghana and more, an international cast doing New Sketches of Spain, Tuareg music, and a different and brilliant approach to Chamber Music. Among the artists featured: Ebo Taylor, Seun Kuti, Kiran Ahluwalia, Sia Tolno, Le Trio Joubran and Ballake Sissoko with Vincent Segal.

Thursday, January 19

Throughout 2017, Global Village celebrates its 10th anniversary (the show debuted on January 8, 2007) with a variety of specials and features, starting this month not only with the Best of 2016, but a look back at the Top 10 from the first ten years of the show. This time it’s the Best of 2012, including African reissues and contemporary bands, music from Italy, Spain, and the Middle East, following the connection between Indian music and flamenco, and even a giddy dive into Uncharted Waters. Artists featured include Staff Benda Bilili, Paco de Lucia, Anoushka Shankar and Ensemble Polaris.

Friday, January 20

Global Village celebrates the birthday of Space Age Stereophonic Lounge Music master Esquivel and continues with more show picks for the Best of 2016 – including music from Baeshi Bang, Bombino, Palo, and the Urgent Jumping and Rough Guide to Ethiopian Jazz compilations.