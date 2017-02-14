KMUW Movie Club: Celluloid Couples That We Love

As part of this Valentine's Day edition of the KMUW Movie Club, the guys pick their favorite couples to have ever adorned the silver screen. Following that discussion, the group gives their take on the recently released Oscar Nominations.

Hugo's Pick: The One I Love (2014)

What can I say about The One I Love? Not much. It's not that I don't have a lot to say about the movie, it's that it would ruin any ounce of fun you could experience unraveling its mysteries. All I can say is that Mark Duplass and Elizabeth Moss probably worked twice as hard just to churn out some excellent performances.

Jedd's Pick: Roxanne (1987)

Steve Martin has made a number of great films but none like Roxanne. The source is Cyrano de Bergerac but Martin makes it all his own and gives one of the greatest comedic/romantic performances of any era.

Fletcher's Pick: Casablanca (1942)

