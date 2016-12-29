KMUW News In 2016

The headlines this year were, unsurprisingly, dominated by politics -- from delayed payments into Kansas' public pension plan to a possible statewide school shutdown -- and the elections -- including the state's ever-changing voting rules and shifts in the Legislature.

To look back at the busy news year, we asked KMUW's news team which stories they remember most from 2016. Here are their picks:

FAA Plan To Shift Weather Observations At Wichita Airport Raises Safety Concerns

This was the first in a series of stories from reporter Deborah Shaar covering plans to transfer weather observations from certified weather professionals on the ground to air traffic controllers at dozens of mid-size airports, including Wichita's Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport.

Shaar says of her investigation:

I did a series of stories about a Federal Aviation Administration plan to shift weather observations at Wichita’s Eisenhower Airport in 2016 that really made a difference. The stories brought the issue to the attention of public citizens and elected officials such as Mayor Jeff Longwell, Senator Jerry Moran and Representative Mike Pompeo. The FAA was planning to shift weather observations from specially trained professionals (from the Contract Weather Observation program) to the air traffic controllers in the tower. This would’ve created a situation that many people thought would compromise public safety at Eisenhower considering the diverse air traffic in south-central Kansas. I followed this story for six months, reporting on all the developments and the eventual resolution in Congress. Lawmakers voted in July to prevent the FAA from making the change until the agency conducts a study on the safety and operational risks associated with ending the Contract Weather Observation program.

Stress Management Following Harvey Co. Mass Shooting

The entire newsroom came together to cover the deadly mass shooting at Excel Industries in Hesston, for local and national listeners. Our coverage followed not only the incident and the direct aftermath, including the arrest and conviction of a woman charged with failing to tell authorities she had provided the shooter with the weapons used, but also the healing process that followed.

Deborah Shaar looked at how those on the front lines of the crisis were getting the help they need and says:

The deadly shooting spree that happened in Harvey County last March had a profound effect on this region. In trying to understand what happened, I did a story about the first responders and how they handle stress. I spent time in the 911 communications office and talked with dispatchers who were on duty the day the shootings happened. I also talked with crisis counselors about the programs in place that help first responders deal with the stress that comes from an unfolding major tragedy such as the mass shootings.

Hesston: Sounds Of Resilience

KMUW news director Aileen LeBlanc says of the sound portrait she produced:

It is often hard to be a journalist in a situation where people are hurting. You feel as if you are invading, that you are unwelcome. Often you are. But when the city of Hesston was attacked by a mass shooter, KMUW News had to be there. Media from across the nation was there. But, for us, it was not about sensationalism or invasion of privacy. This is a piece of healing and respect and of the determination to keep “Hesston Strong.”

Testing And Research Underway At New Lightning Lab In Wichita

(A note: There are a couple of loud gunshot-type sounds in this piece.)

Deborah Shaar took a look inside Wichita State University’s new lightning test lab, where local aircraft manufacturers can test the effects of lightning on their materials and components. Before, they would have to travel to a lab on the East or West Coast. Deborah says of her profile of the National Institute for Aviation Research lightning lab:

I like this story because it profiles such a cool project happening here in Wichita. Engineers and technicians are creating lightning bolts to test aircraft materials. This is one of a handful of labs in the country where this kind of testing and research are conducted. The people involved in the lightning lab are passionate about the work, and it was really interesting to see how the lightning lab works.

Students Speak Out Against Possible Closure Of City's Adult Learning Centers

One of the Wichita Public School Board's cost-cutting options as they crafted a 2017 budget included either closing or outsourcing all of the city’s adult learning centers. Abigail Beckman reported on the student protest against the closure and says:

I think this story illustrates the widespread effect of changes in education funding at a statewide level. When we hear of “cuts to public education,” it’s easy to think only of children being affected, but there is a different group of people in Wichita who would’ve lost their opportunity to get a high school diploma had the adult learning centers closed altogether. In the end, Wichita Public Schools chose to keep one learning center in Wichita open and outsource the other. The school went from having 12 teachers to assist adult students to having just one. The passion these students have for their education is undeniable, and you can hear that in this piece. It was nice to see a group of people standing up for something and, seemingly, coming out on top.

Then And Now: The Summer Of Justice

Twenty-five years ago, thousands of people came to the Summer of Mercy abortion protests in Wichita. As this year's Summer of Justice demonstrations got underway, Aileen LeBlanc and Carla Eckels looked back at the original protests. Aileen says:

When the subject of abortion comes up, Wichita is often part of the conversation, but it is not pleasant. In 1991 Wichita was the target of summer-long protests outside of the clinics that provided abortion services. In 2009 Dr. George Tiller was murdered. And then, this past summer, the protesters returned. But there was something very different this time.

Wichita Hackathon Combines 'Latest In Technology With Oldest In Human Compassion'

Digital news editor/reporter Nadya Faulx spent some time (though not the full 24 hours) at the Wichita Riverfest's first hackathon, which brought together dozens of techies and civic hackers to build tools to make the community better. Nadya says:

This happened to be both my first hackathon and my first radio feature, and I can't think of a better story to have worked on. The 'hackers' were all so excited about their projects and excited about the opportunity to improve Wichita.

'He Was Just Wandering Off': Living With One Of Alzheimer's Most Dangerous Side Effects

Assistant news director Carla Eckels spoke to one Wichita woman whose husband was diagnosed with Alzheimer's four year years ago to highlight the major safety concern of wandering--about 6 in 10 people with Alzheimer's are known to walk away from their homes with no apparent reason or destination. Carla says of the piece:

I picked the Alzheimer’s story because of the important subject matter and how it resonated with some of our listeners. Mrs. Bennett demonstrated unconditional love to her husband of 51 years, who wanders from time to time because of the disease. I continue to get inquiries as to how he is doing.

For Wichita Musician Steven Jones, Organ Is A 'Prayer Ground'

A local chapter of the Gospel Music Workshop of America decided this year it was time to recognize organ player Steven Jones' decades of musical service. Carla Eckels talked to Steven about his music and his impact on the community. She says:

For 40 years, Steven L. Jones has been an organist in Wichita who loves, loves to play the B-3 Hammond! It’s interesting to hear him talk about his passion for the electric organ and him sharing his gifts with the community, including high schoolers from a variety of backgrounds who have participated in his gospel choirs over the years.

WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay Reflects On Time In Wichita, His Philosophy, Policing Today

Abigail Beckman sat down with Wichita's police chief to discuss his first year in the role and his policing philosophy. She says of the interview:

Chief Ramsay started his job in Wichita in February 2016. In what has been a turbulent and violent year with incidents nationwide highlighting negative relationships between police officers and their communities. Ramsay gave a thought-provoking and emotional interview about how he leads the Wichita Police Department. From the First Step Cookout to finding missing infant Sophia Gonzales, Ramsay has been a visible part of the department. I was surprised at his openness during our conversation and aimed to put together a story that encapsulated where the country and our city are today in terms of social justice, race relations and community policing.

3 Men From Southwest Kansas Charged With Domestic Terrorism In Plot Targeting Somalis

In October, federal prosecutors announced terrorism charges against three Kansas men accused of plotting to bomb an apartment complex home to many Muslim Somali immigrants in the meatpacking town of Garden City. U.S. Attorney for Kansas Tom Beall said the months-long investigation into the men and the militia group calling itself "The Crusaders" is alleged to have taken investigators deep into a hidden culture of hatred and violence."

The entire KMUW News team collaborated to report on the incident and subsequent updates on the criminal charges for NPR and news partners across the state, and will continue to follow the story when the three defendants appear again in court in April.