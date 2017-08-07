KU Cancer Center To Continue Pursuit Of Coveted NCI Designation

The director of the University of Kansas Cancer Center says it will continue to pursue “comprehensive” status after the National Cancer Institute denied it that coveted designation this week.

Dr. Roy Jensen says it typically takes 10 to 15 years to attain comprehensive status. The KU Cancer Center only received NCI designation in 2012, so the denial was not entirely unexpected.

Jensen, who has led the cancer center since 2004, says it’s not giving up, though.

“We’re just going to be absolutely fearless in moving forward with this initiative," he says.

Comprehensive centers must show expertise in laboratory, clinical and behavioral research.

There was also some good news for the center: NCI approved an 11 percent boost in funding for it. And it approved its cancer research collaboration with Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Dan Margolies is KCUR’s health editor. You can reach him on Twitter @DanMargolies.