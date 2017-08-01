Lana Del Ray, Arcade Fire And Guided By Voices Return

Tuesday, August 1

Everything Now is the brand-new release from Arcade Fire, we’ll hear music from that recording on this episode of the show as well as selections from the latest by Broken Social Scene, Hug of Thunder.

Wednesday, August 2

Listen for music from IV, the brand new recording by Psychic Temple, the project of musician Chris Schlarb. He’s joined on this recording by Terry Reid, Avi Buffalo and many others. We’ll also hear new music from the band Japanese Breakfast.

Thursday, August 3

California Guitar Trio continues its tradition of melding original and classic material. The international group (with no members residing in California) has recently released a new album, Komorebi, which features material ranging from the Beach Boys and Beatles to Dave Brubeck. Listen for material from that recording as well as selections from Mike Keneally’s 2001 effort Wooden Smoke.

Friday, August 4

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Lana Del Ray, Violent Femmes, Arcade Fire, The National and Guided By Voices.

Saturday, August 5

Joe Bonamassa has released nearly 20 live albums, the latest of which is an acoustic set captured at Carnegie Hall. We’ll hear music from that recording as well as selections from the new live recording by the band Spain.

Monday, August 7

Learned Behavior is the newest release from singer-songwriter Aaron Lee Martin. Listen for selections from it as well as music from Spain’s 2016 album Carolina.

Tuesday, August 8

When Memphis, Tennessee musician Chris Bell died in late 1978 he probably had little idea how large a musical legacy he was leaving behind. He’d formed the group Big Star in the early 1970s with teen idol Alex Chilton, then left the group after one album. From there he drifted, writing songs and working at his father’s restaurant. He cut several songs in the 1970s, hoping that he’d land a record deal but to no avail. It was only in 1992 that the Rykodisc label issued I Am The Cosmos, a collection of songs he’d recorded, that Bell’s music saw release as an album. We’ll hear selections from that 1992 effort on this episode of the show as well as music from Big Star’s seminal #1 Record.

Wednesday, August 9

Barefoot In The Head is the latest release from the Chris Robinson Brotherhood, the band led by former Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson. Drawing on a diverse range of influences, including the Grateful Dead, Robinson revisits classic soul and psychedelic sounds on this album, which we’ll hear from on this episode of the show. Plus music from former Black Crowes guitarist Marc Ford’s 2014 album Holy Ghost.

Thursday, August 10

Inspired by the seemingly disparate sounds of the classic Cowboy Junkies album The Trinity Session and John Lee Hooker’s sole album for the jazz-focused Impulse! label, Josh Haden forged the “slowcore” sound of the 1990s with his band Spain. We’ll hear from all three acts on this edition of Strange Currency.