Legends, Duos & Birthdays Of Charles Neville, Marianne Faithfull And More

Monday, December 26

“Legends” this time in the Global Village, with music from some great figures in music from around the world, including South Africa’s Miriam Makeba, the Queen of Salsa Celia Cruz, African hitmaker Manu Dibango, flamenco guitar legend Paco de Lucia, and one of the longest running groups in reggae, Third World.

Tuesday, December 27

Global Village highlights duos and co-leaders this time, including the live set from Carlos Santana & Buddy Miles, Morocco’s Hassan Hakmoun with American percussionist Adam Rudolph, Senegalese kora player Ablaye Cissoko & German trumpeter Volker Goetze, the Greek neo-folk duo of Kristi Stassinopoulou with Stathis Kalyviotis, and the elegant gem Lune de Jade, released earlier this year by Guo Gan and Emre Gultekin.

Wednesday, December 28

Global Village marks birthdays of Pops Staples of the Staple Singers, Charles Neville of the Neville Brothers, and Lonnie Liston Smith. Plus new music from Vaudau Game, The Olympians, Yishak Banjaw and Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band.

Thursday, December 29

Global Village marks the birthday of singer Marianne Faithfull with music from Broken English, A Child’s Adventure, Easy Come Easy Go and 20th Century Blues. Plus an inventive new world fusion release from Brian Marsella’s Imaginarium, the 25th anniversary reissue of Mickey Hart’s Grammy winning Planet Drum album, and 21st century Afrokraut from Hamburg’s David Nesselhauf.

Friday, December 30

Global Village highlights some unusual musical meetings in this visit – including the Chieftains with Linda Ronstadt and Los Lobos; David Lindley and Henry Kaiser with musicians from Madagascar; the Bahama Soul Club with Bessie Smith; and the meeting of Cuban and African musicians that had been the original plan for the first Buena Vista Social Club recording.