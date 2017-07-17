Mandela Day, Music Of South Africa & India, And Carlos Santana’s 70th Birthday

Monday, July 17

As part of the Global Village July South African Music feature, the program this time is devoted to one of South Africa’s richest musical contributions – the distinctive sound of South African jazz. American jazz was a big influence in the South African townships almost from its birth, carried to the country by American performers, records and film. After World War II, there was a remarkable flowering of South African jazz led by such greats as Hugh Masekela, Miriam Makeba, Abdullah Ibrahim and more. We’ll hear music from them and some of the South African jazz musicians who followed in this special edition of the show.

Tuesday, July 18

In conjunction with the July South African Music feature, Global Village marks Nelson Mandela International Day – a special day of commemoration, celebration, and public service designated by the United Nations in honor of South African leader Nelson Mandela’s birthday. The show highlights music and artists who created songs in honor of Mandela and the fight against apartheid in South Africa that still resonate today, including a number of musicians from South Africa. Among the artists featured: Hugh Masekela, Miriam Makeba, Artists United Against Apartheid, Abdullah Ibrahim, Brenda Fassie, and Harry Belafonte.

Wednesday, July 19

This time in the Global Village, the entire program is devoted to music of India. Among the highlights, the legendary Ravi Shankar (with a piece he composed with Phillip Glass), his daughter Anoushka Shankar and nephew (and raga-rock pioneer) Ananda Shankar, the Indian blues of Michael Messer’s Mitra, Iranian sitarist Abbas Mehrpouya, the contemporary sounds of Tabla Beat Science, acclaimed sarodist Ali Akbar Khan, and the classic Call of the Valley album.

Thursday, July 20

Global Village celebrates the 70th birthday today of Carlos Santana with music he did as part of the Santana band (including music from the band’s debut and from the Santana IV album that reunited the Woodstock era band), as a solo artist (from the Havana Moon set), as guest artist (with Nigerian drummer Olatunji, and bluesmen Buddy Guy and John Lee Hooker), and more in a program devoted entirely to his music.

(Strange Currency and Night Train will also mark the 70th birthday of Carlos Santana tonight.)

Friday, July 21

Global Village marks the birthday of singer-songwriter Cat Stevens with his own music and covers of his songs from Bacao Rhythm & Steel and the String Cheese Incident. Also more for the July South African music feature – this time from contemporary artists Thandiswa, Freshlyground, and Vusi Mahlasela – and some new Latin sounds from Ozomatli, Cuban singer Dayme Arocena, and a reissue of the Buena Vista classic, Introducing Ruben Gonzalez.