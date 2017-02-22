Mardis Gras, An Echo And Voids

Friday, February 24

Listen for selections from Bobby Fuller Died For Your Sins, the latest from San Francisco-based singer-songwriter Chuck Prophet as well as music from Split Lip Rayfield’s third LP, Never Make It Home.

Saturday, February 25

Intoxicated Women is the latest in a series of recordings from Australian musician Mick Harvey which bring the songs of French songwriter Serge Gainsbourg into English. Harvey’s latest efforts focuses on a number of duets and features appearances from a number of female performers from around the globe. We’ll hear selections from Intoxicated Women on this episode of the show as well as new music from Kansas band Vehicles and the new album Echo.

Monday, February 27

Hard Love is the latest release from the Philadelphia-based act Strand of Oaks. We’ll hear selections from that recording as well as music from Voids, the latest from Minus The Bear.

Tuesday, February 28

Listen for our Mardis Gras celebration with selections from Truckstop Honeymoon, Robbie Robertson, Dr. John and others.