Marginalia: Claire Fuller

By 5 hours ago

Credit Adrian Harvey

I’ve been waiting for this moment forever. Well, since October… that’s almost forever. Right?

Last October, a bookseller friend recommended that I read Swimming Lessons by Claire Fuller. He was pretty insistent, and he tends to have impeccable reading taste, so I contacted the publisher to request an advance reading copy. The release date was February 7.

The date finally showed up, and I was able to visit with Claire Fuller in England through the magic of Skype. I’m Beth Golay. This is Marginalia. And here’s our conversation about her book Swimming Lessons.

-

Swimming Lessons is published by Tin House Books.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. Discover new episodes at kmuw.org or through iTunes. Marginalia was produced at KMUW - Wichita.

Editor: LuAnne Stephens
Engineer: Jon Cyphers
Producer: Beth Golay

Tags: 
Commentary

Related Content

Marginalia: Brit Bennett

By Feb 3, 2017
Emma Trim

We’ve all heard the warning, “Don’t judge a book by its cover.” We should probably add “don’t judge a book by it’s title” to the list of literary pitfalls to avoid. That’s especially the case with it comes to Brit Bennett’s The Mothers.

Marginalia: Keir Graff

By Jan 20, 2017

Keir Graff is the executive editor for Booklist publications, the author of four books for adults, and also books for young readers. His second book for young readers, The Matchstick Castle, was just published on January 10.

I recently spoke with Keir about his job, the new book, and the differences between writing books for adults and young readers, and how The Matchstick Castle has found favor with a sometimes tougher audience… boys.

Here's our conversation:

And if you listened to the commentary on-air, this is what you heard:

Marginalia: Tim Harford

By Jan 6, 2017
Fran Monks

Why does the word “messy” have such a negative connotation? Messy desks. Messy rooms. Messy lives. It shouldn’t, according to Tim Harford. In his new book, Messy: The Power of Disorder to Transform Our Lives, he uses research in neuroscience, psychology, and social science to explain why should embrace messiness instead of resist it. And how the creativity, responsiveness, and resilience we crave rely on the disorder, confusion, and disarray require to produce them.

Marginalia: Year in Review

By Dec 23, 2016

 

 

One year ago, December 2015, we had an idea here at KMUW. 'Wouldn't it be great,' we thought, 'if we could talk with the authors of the books we were reading for Literary Feast? Wouldn't it be great if we could gain some insight before our book club discussion?'

And in that moment, Marginalia was born.

It was our first foray into podcasting, and we discovered that we love the platform. And we also discovered that we wanted to expand Marginalia to include other authors beyond Literary Feast.

 