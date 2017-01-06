Marginalia: Tim Harford

By 32 minutes ago

Tim Harford
Credit Fran Monks

Why does the word “messy” have such a negative connotation? Messy desks. Messy rooms. Messy lives. It shouldn’t, according to Tim Harford. In his new book, Messy: The Power of Disorder to Transform Our Lives, he uses research in neuroscience, psychology, and social science to explain why should embrace messiness instead of resist it. And how the creativity, responsiveness, and resilience we crave rely on the disorder, confusion, and disarray require to produce them.

On this episode of Marginalia… we move beyond the pages of a book and visit with author Tim Harford about the benefits of being messy.

Here's our conversation:

And if you listened to the commentary on-air, this is what you heard:

-

Messy: The Power of Disorder to Transform Our Lives by Tim Harford was published by Riverhead Books.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. Discover new episodes at kmuw.org or through iTunes. Marginalia was produced at KMUW - Wichita.

Editors: LuAnne Stephens & Nadya Faulx
Engineer: Jon Cyphers
Producer: Beth Golay

Tags: 
Commentary

Related Content

Marginalia: Year in Review

By Dec 23, 2016

 

 

One year ago, December 2015, we had an idea here at KMUW. 'Wouldn't it be great,' we thought, 'if we could talk with the authors of the books we were reading for Literary Feast? Wouldn't it be great if we could gain some insight before our book club discussion?'

And in that moment, Marginalia was born.

It was our first foray into podcasting, and we discovered that we love the platform. And we also discovered that we wanted to expand Marginalia to include other authors beyond Literary Feast.

 

Marginalia: Carol Birch

By Dec 9, 2016
Emily Atherton

This episode features an conversation I had recently with Carol Birch. Birch is skilled at crafting fiction around historical fact, especially when there’s not enough factual information available. That was the case with her latest book, Orphans of the Carnival.

The novel looks at the life of Julia Pastrana. Born in Mexico in the 1930s, she could sing and dance, was fluent in three languages, and was billed as the Ugliest Woman in the World. It’s fiction based on fact, and against a backdrop of carnivals and freak shows, the story is stranger than fiction.

Marginalia: Kate DiCamillo

By Nov 25, 2016

This episode was a bit of a departure to me. It features an interview I had recently with Kate DiCamillo about her book, Raymie Nightingale.

Marginalia: Candice Millard

By Nov 11, 2016

This episode features an interview I had recently with Candice Millard. Millard is not a typical historian. Her books tend to focus on the lesser-known moments in history. Teddy Roosevelt in the Amazon after his presidency, what really killed James Garfield, and her latest book, Hero of the Empire: The Boer War, a Daring Escape, and the Making of Winston Churchill. I asked Millard where she comes up with the ideas for her books. 

Here’s our conversation:

If you listened to the Marginalia commentary on-air, this is what you heard: