Marginalia: Tim Harford

Why does the word “messy” have such a negative connotation? Messy desks. Messy rooms. Messy lives. It shouldn’t, according to Tim Harford. In his new book, Messy: The Power of Disorder to Transform Our Lives, he uses research in neuroscience, psychology, and social science to explain why should embrace messiness instead of resist it. And how the creativity, responsiveness, and resilience we crave rely on the disorder, confusion, and disarray require to produce them.

On this episode of Marginalia… we move beyond the pages of a book and visit with author Tim Harford about the benefits of being messy.

Messy: The Power of Disorder to Transform Our Lives by Tim Harford was published by Riverhead Books.

