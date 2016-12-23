Marginalia: Year in Review

By 2 minutes ago

 

 

One year ago, December 2015, we had an idea here at KMUW. 'Wouldn't it be great,' we thought, 'if we could talk with the authors of the books we were reading for Literary Feast? Wouldn't it be great if we could gain some insight before our book club discussion?'

And in that moment, Marginalia was born.

It was our first foray into podcasting, and we discovered that we love the platform. And we also discovered that we wanted to expand Marginalia to include other authors beyond Literary Feast.

 

We’re at that time of year when readers like to take stock of their reading accomplishments.  We interviewed 20 authors for the podcast this year. I could recite their names, but I think I’ll let the authors do it for me.

 

If you were listening carefully, you noticed that I forgot to ask Kristopher Jansma, Carlo Rovelli, David Olimpio and Nathan Hill to say their names. Sorry guys. But special thanks to all of these authors who took the time to visit with me. And thank you for listening through our first year of Marginalia.

 

At this time of earnest resolutions, I hope you include “read more” among yours. And I hope you will join me in 2017 on the Marginalia reading journey, both  through and beyond the pages of a book.

Tags: 
Commentary

Related Content

Marginalia: Carol Birch

By Dec 9, 2016
Emily Atherton

This episode features an conversation I had recently with Carol Birch. Birch is skilled at crafting fiction around historical fact, especially when there’s not enough factual information available. That was the case with her latest book, Orphans of the Carnival.

The novel looks at the life of Julia Pastrana. Born in Mexico in the 1930s, she could sing and dance, was fluent in three languages, and was billed as the Ugliest Woman in the World. It’s fiction based on fact, and against a backdrop of carnivals and freak shows, the story is stranger than fiction.

Marginalia: Kate DiCamillo

By Nov 25, 2016

This episode was a bit of a departure to me. It features an interview I had recently with Kate DiCamillo about her book, Raymie Nightingale.

Marginalia: Candice Millard

By Nov 11, 2016

This episode features an interview I had recently with Candice Millard. Millard is not a typical historian. Her books tend to focus on the lesser-known moments in history. Teddy Roosevelt in the Amazon after his presidency, what really killed James Garfield, and her latest book, Hero of the Empire: The Boer War, a Daring Escape, and the Making of Winston Churchill. I asked Millard where she comes up with the ideas for her books. 

Here’s our conversation:

If you listened to the Marginalia commentary on-air, this is what you heard:

Marginalia: Marie Benedict

By Oct 28, 2016

This episode features an interview I had this week with Marie Benedict. Her book, The Other Einstein, is a historical novel about Mileva Einstein, who was not only Albert’s first wife, but was also his scientific partner. 