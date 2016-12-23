Marginalia: Year in Review

One year ago, December 2015, we had an idea here at KMUW. 'Wouldn't it be great,' we thought, 'if we could talk with the authors of the books we were reading for Literary Feast? Wouldn't it be great if we could gain some insight before our book club discussion?'

And in that moment, Marginalia was born.

It was our first foray into podcasting, and we discovered that we love the platform. And we also discovered that we wanted to expand Marginalia to include other authors beyond Literary Feast.

We’re at that time of year when readers like to take stock of their reading accomplishments. We interviewed 20 authors for the podcast this year. I could recite their names, but I think I’ll let the authors do it for me.

If you were listening carefully, you noticed that I forgot to ask Kristopher Jansma, Carlo Rovelli, David Olimpio and Nathan Hill to say their names. Sorry guys. But special thanks to all of these authors who took the time to visit with me. And thank you for listening through our first year of Marginalia.

At this time of earnest resolutions, I hope you include “read more” among yours. And I hope you will join me in 2017 on the Marginalia reading journey, both through and beyond the pages of a book.