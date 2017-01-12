Marketplace Enrollment Remains Strong, Despite Repeal Talk

Wyandotte County civic and government leaders are calling on the Kansas congressional delegation to oppose repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

A statement from Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Mark Holland says Obamacare is working, and repealing it would leave 6,000 Wyandotte County residents without health coverage.

Despite growing momentum among Republicans to do away with it, enrollment in the federal Health Insurance Marketplace is stronger than ever. A new federal report says almost 96,000 Kansans have signed up for coverage this year. That’s up from about 86,000 last year.

In Missouri, enrollment so far is lower than last year, but still close to 250,000.