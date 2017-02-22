Medicaid Expansion? Wait Another Year | Crowson

So they’re saying Medicaid expansion is dead for another Legislative session. The 82% of Kansans who support expansion will just have to wait another year.

And 150 thousand low-income, uninsured Kansans will have to wait another year. That lady in Allen County without health insurance who is taking care of her 78-year old mother while raising 2 grandchildren, she’ll have to wait.

That homeless, mentally ill veteran who sleeps on cardboard under a bridge, he’ll have to wait another year without medications.

Of course, there are uninsured Kansans who won’t have to wait an entire year. Death has a way of bringing a quick end to a waiting period. Whether it’s from lack of medical care because of no insurance, or because of a rural hospital having to close, people will die. That’s what happens when our governor and some legislators put rigid political ideology ahead of human compassion.

Do we need Medicaid expansion? First, we need empathy expansion.

How do these politicians sleep at night? I guess they have good health insurance that pays for some high-powered sleeping pills. Oh, they’ve got great health care coverage. Meanwhile some Kansans will get their coverage in the form of 6 feet of dirt and a hard granite stone.

Who knows, maybe they quarry that granite from the hearts of ideological Kansas politicians.