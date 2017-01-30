Mid-America All-Indian Center Recieves Grant To Help With Water Damage

The Mid-America All-Indian Center has received a $5,000 grant from the Wichita Community Foundation to repair damage caused by a pipe that burst earlier this month.

The money, which is from the foundation's emergency fund, will be used to make up for lost income from admission, tours and canceled events as well as to repair exhibit furniture.

On Jan. 10, a water pipe burst along the north wall of the museum inside the Mid-America All-Indian Center. April Scott, the center's executive director, said the collection in the affected area was removed and none of the pieces were damaged. Employees with Wichita's Public Works Department cleaned up the water that same day with vacuums, fans, and dehumidifiers to remove the water and air moisture.

Immediately following the burst pipe, Scott said the exhibit space would be closed for anywhere from 30 to 90 days. The gift shop and rest of building are still open to the public.

