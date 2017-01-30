Mid-America All-Indian Center Recieves Grant To Help With Water Damage

By 16 hours ago
  • The museum at the Mid-America All-Indian Center.
    The museum at the Mid-America All-Indian Center.
    theindiancenter.org

The Mid-America All-Indian Center has received a $5,000 grant from the Wichita Community Foundation to repair damage caused by a pipe that burst earlier this month.

The money, which is from the foundation's emergency fund, will be used to make up for lost income from admission, tours and canceled events as well as to repair exhibit furniture.

On Jan. 10, a water pipe burst along the north wall of the museum inside the Mid-America All-Indian Center. April Scott, the center's executive director, said the collection in the affected area was removed and none of the pieces were damaged. Employees with Wichita's Public Works Department cleaned up the water that same day with vacuums, fans, and dehumidifiers to remove the water and air moisture.

Immediately following the burst pipe, Scott said the exhibit space would be closed for anywhere from 30 to 90 days. The gift shop and rest of building are still open to the public.

--

Follow Abigail Beckman on Twitter @AbigailKMUW.

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.

Tags: 
Mid-America All Indian Center
Wichita Community Foundation

Related Content

Broken Pipe Leads To Temporary Closure Of Mid-America All-Indian Center Museum

By Jan 13, 2017
Mid-America All-Indian Center

The museum portion of the Mid-America All-Indian Center will be closed for 60 to 90 days following a broken pipe.

April Scott, the center's executive director, says the broken pipe was discovered on Tuesday. She says water from the pipe flooded portions of the museum's exhibition space, but no artifacts were touched by water.

"The only thing that was affected by the water was some of the carpet and some of the pedestals that the collection was on," Scott says.