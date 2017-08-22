Mind The Sign: More Than 500 Wichita School Buses Set To Begin Routes

By 25 minutes ago
  • Christine H. / flickr Creative Commons

On Wednesday, drivers should be on the lookout for school buses starting their routes for the first official day of classes for Wichita Public Schools. More than 500 buses will be transporting 16,000 students daily.

Safety is on the minds of staff at the First Student bus company. Training center manager Renee Boydo says drivers should allow plenty of distance between themselves and school buses on the road.

"We all have to share the roadway," Boydo says. "We want to make sure these 16,000 kids get to and from school safely."

She says motorists should also prepare to stop when they see flashing lights on a school bus.

"If you pass a school bus with a stop sign out that is loading and unloading kids, here in Kansas, it’s a minimum of a $300 fine," she says.

Boydo says even on a four lane road, drivers need to stop for the bus stop sign. According to a recent survey, First Student recorded more than 200 stop arm violations in Wichita on a daily basis.

--

Carla Eckels is assistant news director and the host of Soulsations. Follow her on Twitter @Eckels.

 

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.

 

Tags: 
busing
Wichita Public Schools

Related Content

Wichita Students Head Back To Schools Facing Uncertain Funding Future

By 12 hours ago
Christopher Sessums / flickr Creative Commons

Today is the first day of school for some Wichita students; USD 259's official first day is Wednesday.

As students return to class, the big question looming over Wichita Public Schools and other districts in Kansas is whether the state’s school funding formula is constitutional.

Wichita Transit Offering Students Discounted Rides To School

By Aug 11, 2017
Sean Sandefur / KMUW/File photo

Wichita Public Schools and Wichita Transit have formed a new partnership to get some students off to school on a city bus.

The pilot program, launched this week at seven middle and high schools, is for students who live less than two and a half miles from school, and who don't qualify to ride the school bus.

City bus passes will be available for $20 dollars a month instead of the usual $55.